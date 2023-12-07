Salem Holiday Market fun

The Salem Holiday Market will host more than 250 vendors from Dec. 8-10 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds on 17th Street in Salem.

The market will be happening from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the 8, 9 and 10 respectively. Admission and parking are free.

Guest parking is available behind the Jackman Long & Columbia Hall buildings.

Door basket prizes are available as well as a Santa’s village display, numerous children’s games and activities, pet adoptions, a tree decoration and gingerbread house contest as well as an interactive display area featuring trains and robots.

For those interested in signing up for a booth or for more information about the event or contests, go to salemcommunitymarkets.com to register and learn more.

