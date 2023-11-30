Spirit of the holidays

The Oregon Christmas Chorus, composed of the Oregon Spirit chorus, the Oregon SenateAires and internationally-ranked quartet, GUSTO! (Photo courtesy Oregon Spirit Chorus)

Dayspring Fellowship Church on Lockhaven Drive is hosting the Oregon Spirit Chorus on Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

In addition, a quartet that was recently ranked as the 10th best in the world, GUSTO! will be singing with the chorus as well as the Oregon SenateAires men’s chorus.

The 60-person chorus’s team coordinator, Diane Watson, stated that the annual holiday show was created to allow members of the community the opportunity to train and sing with the chorus.

And the venue was just too good to pass up.

Watson also mentioned that a number of the regular members as well as community members who joined the Christmas Chorus are from Keizer.

Tickets can be purchased online at oregonspirit.org. General admission is $25, VIP is $35 and the senior/military/ student ticket price is $15.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!