City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, December 4th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION

Monday, December 4, 2023

7:00 PM

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL FLAG SALUTE SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. PROCLAMATION – Human Rights Day

b. Presentation of Award to Christina Patterson, Winner of the 2023 Keizer Public Arts Commission Holiday Card Contest COMMITTEE REPORTS PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. Comprehensive Plan Map/Zone Change/Partition Case 2023-16 for Property Located at 1141 Chemawa Rd N ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Lockhaven Dr. N Flashing Beacon

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Award and Enter Into a Contract with Benchmark Contracting, Inc. for Construction of Keizer Rapids Turf Fields

c. Discussion on Proposed Ordinance to Restrict New Fees

d. RESOLUTION – Authorizing a Temporary Suspension of the Ordinance Prohibiting Street Vendors

RESOLUTION – Authorizing Temporary Uses Subject to Conditions for Keizer Holiday Lights Parade (2023) CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Sign Intergovernmental Agreement Between State of Oregon and City of Keizer for City of Keizer Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities Scenario Planning Implementation

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Enter Into Second Amendment of Right-of-Way Landscape and Vegetated Stormwater Facility Maintenance Services Contract with GT Landscape Solutions

c. Approval of November 6, 2023 Regular Session Meeting Minutes

d. Approval of November 13, 2023 Work Session Meeting Minutes OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda. STAFF UPDATES COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS AGENDA INPUT

December 11, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council Work Session – Strategic Plan

December 18, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

January 2, 2024 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session ADJOURNMENT

Sharing is caring!