It’s a scavenger hunt in Salem

CyberActivities Inc. is hosting a scavenger hunt this coming Thanksgiving weekend at 831 Lancaster St. in Salem.

To join, you must go the the website itsascavengerhunt.com then register your team for the hunt for $44.95 with a limited time offer going on now for $24.95.

The event is for all ages. Groups follow instructions provided by an in-app game master. The scavenger hunts can be completed by families or friends who can all participate in a group, as a couple or individually.

The game works by choosing several riddle-like clues to help you along your scavenger hunt then exploring your surroundings while attempting to locate the different items as they are revealed by the game master.

Teams will be ranked against each other based on two things, the time each item takes to find and what kind of item is found.

