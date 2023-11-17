Keizer United brings together important resource information

Keizer United held a resource fair event a the Keizer Civic Center on Monday, Nov. 13 for community partners to become more aware of the resources available to them and how they can attain them.

While the monthly meetings—the group meets the second Monday of every month—typically focus on only one community partner and what they are doing in the area, this month had all community partners putting up a booth and presenting their accomplishments and goals moving forward.

The event had speakers from Garten, Keizer’s Environmental and Technical Division, Youth Era, Salem Harvest, Cherriots, all of the city’s Neighborhood Association as well as Liberty House and the Traffic Safety/Bikeways/Pedestrian Committee.

Keizer United president Meredith Mooney said the purpose of the group was to bring together businesses, non-profits, schools, the city government as well as various emergency services to disseminate important events and who to talk to and where to go if certain services, like youth homeless assistance, are needed.

For potential community partners interested in becoming a part of Keizer United meetings or those looking to make use of monetary assistance from the group for a community project can email [email protected] for more information.

