Help needed at City Hall

Several board positions have become available for interested members of the public.

The Community Diversity Engagement (CDE) Committee has three open positions, the Traffic Safety/Bikeways/ Pedestrian Committee has two positions open, the Public Art Commission has one open position and several openings are available for those interested in becoming a Youth Liaison.

The recruitment phase for these positions ends Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

For those interested in serving on the CDE Committee, please provide a letter of interest, which can be as simple as an email expressing your interest, along with your contact info to Dawn Wilson at WilsonD@ keizer.org.

To submit or renew an application go online to https://www. keizer.org/volunteer-application

