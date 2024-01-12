Willamette Workforce Partnership Seeking Proposals

Willamette Workforce Partnership (WWP), the workforce development board serving Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, will publish a request for proposals (RFP) from qualified and experienced organizations for the coordination and delivery of high-quality, targeted services for Adult and Dislocated Workers in our community with work to begin on July 1, 2024.

In addition, WWP will release a second request for proposals (RFP) to solicit competitive bids from qualified and experienced organizations to deliver exceptional career coaching and WorkSource navigation services in Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, with work to begin on July 1, 2024.

Both RFPs, Adult and Dislocated Worker, and Community Career Coaching and Navigation Services, will publish on the homepage of the WWP website on Friday, January 5, 2024. Proposals will be due on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 12 pm (PST). For a link to more details and WWP’s official RFP packet, please visit our website at https://willwp.org.

Questions regarding the RFPs can be received in writing no sooner than Friday, February 9, 2024. Email [email protected] or call 503-581-1002.