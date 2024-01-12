McNary basketball and wrestling

The Lady Celts basketball won against Sprague High School (54-41) at home.

The McNary Boys basketball lost against Sprague (51-61) away.

The McNary girls and boys wrestling teams faced off against S. Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

The girls wrestling team beat S. Salem with a score of 54 to 24.

The boys wrestling team lost to S. Salem by a score of 36 to 40.

The boys and girls swim teams faced-off against S. Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 4.

This week’s upcoming schedule:

Boys Basketball

Boys basketball will also face N. Salem High School this Friday, Jan. 12, at North Salem. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Girls basketball will also face N. Salem High at home on Friday, Jan 12. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

The McNary boys and girls wrestling teams will attend the Oregon Wrestling classic at the Redmond Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon from Jan. 12 – 13. 39 schools will be attending the tournament. The tournament times are still to be determined.

Swimming

The McNary boys and girls swim meet was on Thursday, Jan. 11, against N. Salem High School.

Sophomore Cole Ricketts goes for a basket against the Sprague Olympians. The Celtics lost the game 51-61.

Junior Asia St. Johns shots in a game versus South Eugene. The Lady Celts won 51-42.

Pedro Schay Vega takes down an opponent from South Salem in a Dual BWR meet.