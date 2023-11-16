“ZooZoo” animal show coming to Portland

The fun-for-the-family show ZooZoo is coming to the Imago Theatre in Portland from Dec. 8 to Jan. 1, with a variety of showtimes during both the week and weekend.

Having been an internationally touring play since 2009, ZooZoo brings together a variety of animals made even more relatable due to the host of very real issues they face like insomnia, introversion and arrogance.

A full schedule for showtimes can be found at imagotheatre.com. Tickets can be purchased online with kids 16 and under at $19.50, youth (17-26) and senior (65+) at $29.50 and adult ticket prices at $37.50.

