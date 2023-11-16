Keizer Community Thanksgiving Dinner 11/22

November’s Keizer Community Dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Saint Edward Catholic Church. 5323 River Rd. N.

Hosts are all the dinner partners: Saint Edward Catholic Church, Keizer City Council, Lakepointe Church, Keizer Christian Church, West Keizer Neighborhood Association, Church of Latter Day Saints. The menu is a turkey casserole (turkey/mashed potatoes/stuffing/gravy), green beans, dinner roll, cranberry sauce and pie.

Unfortunately take-out meals will not be available.

