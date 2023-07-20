Salem rumored home for arena football

A report from TMZ has the Willamette Valley buzzing with questions surrounding the reformation of the Arena Football League.

The AFL is set to return to operations in 2024 with a 16-team league, and Salem has been listed as one of the host cities. But despite the reports, there has been no confirmation from city officials regarding an arena league team coming to Salem.

The league’s return was announced in February, the third iteration of the Arena Football League. The previous two went bankrupt, first in 2008 after 22 seasons, and then in 2019 after another 10.

The AFL announced locations for the 16 teams on their offical Instagram, but nine of those only give a state — California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, West Texas, Ohio, Minnessota, Louisinana and Tennessee.

According to the report from TMZ, the 16 cities for the new league will be Austin, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Bakersfield, Calif.; Chicago, Ill. Denver, Colo.; St. Paul, Minn.; Lake Charles, La.; Cincinatti, Ohio; Orlando, Fla.; Salem, Ore.; Philadelphia, Penn.; St. Louis, Miss.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Everett, Wash.; Odessa, Texas.

