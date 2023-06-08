Senior Celtic awards presented

At an event, on Tuesday May 30, families and faculty came together to recognize this year’s McNary High School seniors.
McNary High School Senior Awards for the class of 2023 was held at the Ken Collins theater. The award ceremony is held to recognize certain seniors of the class of 2023 and is an invite only event.
During the event, the valedictorians and aalutatorians were announced. This year there are 28 co-valedictorians for the class of 2023: Ashlynn Ali, Lillian Besa, Logan Bowlby, Courtney Brown, Hudson Brunk, Osmid Cano Espinoza, Gabriel Englert, Noah Fischer, Tessa Fisher, Alexander Gauthier, Amy Gillette, William Green, Austin Gurnee, Raine Haley, Evan Haymowicz, Kiele Jarnagin, Nicholas Maheu, Madison Morse, Joseph Oglesby, Aden Ratliff, Bella Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez-Delgado, Brody Roth, Amanpreet Sandhu, Anna Sponable, Myra Tejeda, Kayla Toavs and Aiden Wilson.
There are also five swalutatorians this year: Jeremy Becker, Jackie Contreras Bentancourt, Cooper Cripe, Alyssa Raschko, and Benjamin Sheets.
The Celtic Girl of the Year is Kiele Jarnagin, and the Celtic Boy of the Year is Aiden Wilson.
Other graduating students received awards in categories such as business, culinary, industrial arts, science, mathematics, English, foreign languages, social studies, the fine arts, physical education, athletic awards, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp, and special awards.