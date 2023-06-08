Senior Celtic awards presented

Presenter Principal Erik Jespersen, Kiele Jarnagin Celtic Girl of the Year, Aiden Wilson Celtic Boy of the Year.

Principal Erik Jespersen presents medal the Co-Validitcorians will receive on their graduation day

Rylee Lofthus, Raine Haley, Saul Lozano, Bekah Forrette, Vidal Coronado Aguilar, Kiele Jarnagin, presenter is Stephanie Lassetter

Retired Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt) Stephen Hammond returning C/Lt. Col. Glenn Morrow Salute after presenting the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp. C/Chief Master Sgt. Kiera Yeo (right).

Presenter Scott Gragg shaking hands with Hudson Brunk.(left to right) Colby Sullivan. Hunter Ruberto. Micah McVay. Brookelynn Jackson.

The Unified Senior Athletes of the Year ,Marlene Correa Macias and Tyler Young, stand together after receiving their awards.

The outstanding theater students of the year: (from left) Robert Detwiler, Morgan McClain, Talia Medlin, Lilly Purkey, Audrey Thomson, Thaliya Rodriguez, Kiele Jarnagin and Gage DuBois.

Faith Bieker Andersen jokingly holds her Digital Media Marketing Student of the Year certificate towards audience after a name mix up on stage

Presenter Jim Litchfield congratulates Amanpreet Sandhu, outstanding social studies student of the year, and Logan Bowlby, Dough Parker Social Studies Student of Excellence.

Laura Reid presenting the Stellar Students in English awards

Most English award recipients

Presenter Brad Lomax shaking hands with Brianna Fuentes

At an event, on Tuesday May 30, families and faculty came together to recognize this year’s McNary High School seniors.

McNary High School Senior Awards for the class of 2023 was held at the Ken Collins theater. The award ceremony is held to recognize certain seniors of the class of 2023 and is an invite only event.

During the event, the valedictorians and aalutatorians were announced. This year there are 28 co-valedictorians for the class of 2023: Ashlynn Ali, Lillian Besa, Logan Bowlby, Courtney Brown, Hudson Brunk, Osmid Cano Espinoza, Gabriel Englert, Noah Fischer, Tessa Fisher, Alexander Gauthier, Amy Gillette, William Green, Austin Gurnee, Raine Haley, Evan Haymowicz, Kiele Jarnagin, Nicholas Maheu, Madison Morse, Joseph Oglesby, Aden Ratliff, Bella Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez-Delgado, Brody Roth, Amanpreet Sandhu, Anna Sponable, Myra Tejeda, Kayla Toavs and Aiden Wilson.

There are also five swalutatorians this year: Jeremy Becker, Jackie Contreras Bentancourt, Cooper Cripe, Alyssa Raschko, and Benjamin Sheets.

The Celtic Girl of the Year is Kiele Jarnagin, and the Celtic Boy of the Year is Aiden Wilson.

Other graduating students received awards in categories such as business, culinary, industrial arts, science, mathematics, English, foreign languages, social studies, the fine arts, physical education, athletic awards, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp, and special awards.

Sharing is caring!