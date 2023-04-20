Earth Day, dinner and some exercise for the coming days

Earth Day at Keizer Rapids Park

A day of activities are planned at Keizer Rapids Park on Saturday, April 22, to mark the 23rd Earth Day.

Led by the Environmental and Technical Division of Keizer’s Public Works Department, activities will begin at 9 a.m. with a litter clean-up with Willamette Riverkeeper leading a land-based clean up around the park. Trash bags, gloves and trash pickers will be provided. Volunteers are to pre-register at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event.

There will be four bird hikes, led by Salem Audubon, one each starting at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

The Marion Soil and Water Conservation District along with the City of Keizer, will help attendees plant native plant species in the rain garden at 11 a.m.

On-going activities will include exploring macro invertebrates, invasive plant indentifaction, lessons on reducing home waste, reducing one’s carbon footprint and discovering how green infrastructure is installed.

Other Earth Day events in the area will include Marion County’s at Spong’s Landing from noon to 4 p.m., and Oregon Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more visit keizer.org/EarthDay.

“The Origins of Earth Day” at Spong’s Landing Park

Marion County Environmental Services will be hosting an Earth Day event on April 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Spong’s Landing Park, 6525 22nd Ave. N.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Origins of Earth Day.” Participants will be taken back in time and will learn about the initial push behind the first Earth Day.

The event will include interactive presentations, terrarium building, guided nature walks, face painting, a baby goat petting zoo, arts and crafts, and more.

Free ice cream from On Any Sundae will be provided in reusable souvenir containers.

Marion County Environmental Services had launched the Passport to Sustainability program for those that want to celebrate Earth Day prior to April 22. It is a digital passport with 20 activities people can complete to live a more sustainable life. Participants earn points with each completed task, and can redeem points for sustainable prizes, while supplies last.

The Kid’s Passport to Sustainability offers prizes, learning opportunities and encouragement to get outside.

For more information on the event and passport programs, visit earth-day-2023-marioncounty.hub.arcgis.com/

Celts to serve Community Dinner

Students of the McNary High School culinary class will host this month’s Keizer Community Dinner on Wednesday, April 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The dinner, held the fourth Wednesday of each month, is held at St. Edward Catholic Church at 5303 River Rd. N.

The dinner is free and open to everyone. No take out meals will be available.

Registration open for Awesome 3000

The United Way Awesome 3000 returns on Saturday, April 29, at Willamette McCulloch Stadium on Mission Street, at Salem’s Bush Pasture Park.

There will be three runs: Pre-K, Special Needs and K-12. Cost for each runner is $25. Proceeds benefit Keizer-Salem schools.

Registration is required. Race packets will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28, in the lobby of Capitol Toyota at 783 Auto Group Ave. NE (enter off of Cherry Ave. NE, behind Home Depot).

The popular fun run is back after three years of COVID cancellation. The run began in 1983 as a fundraiser for the then- new Salem-Keizer Education Foundation.

Up to 2,500 participants are expected for this year’s event plus family members and hundreds of volunteers.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/ OR/Salem/Awesome3000.”

