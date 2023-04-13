KPD plans additional patrols for Distracted Driving Awareness month in April

Shot of a male using mobile phone while driving the car.

The Keizer Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will have extra patrols in the month of April as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has declared April National Distracted Driving Awareness month.

Officers will be on overtime specifically to enforce traffic laws associated with distracted driving. The added patrols are paid for by grants for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The goal is to reduce the number of injuries and property damage, increasing overall safety.

National Distracted Driving Awareness month is designed to remind all drivers that their only job is to drive in a safe manner and to encourage everyone to pull over to use their cellphone, designated texter.

