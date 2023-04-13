NEWS, PUBLIC SAFETY

KPD plans additional patrols for Distracted Driving Awareness month in April

The    Keizer    Police Department’s  Traffic  Safety Unit  will  have  extra  patrols in the month of April as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration  has  declared April National Distracted Driving Awareness month.

Officers will be on overtime specifically  to  enforce  traffic laws associated with distracted driving. The added patrols are paid for by grants for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The goal is to reduce the number of injuries and property damage, increasing overall safety.

National Distracted Driving Awareness month is designed to remind all drivers that their only job is to drive in a safe manner and to encourage everyone to pull over to use their cellphone, designated texter.

