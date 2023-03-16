City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council meets on Monday, March 20th at 7 p.m. in regular session.The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
- Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers
- View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)
- View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com . . .
You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.
Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Already a subscriber? Login here.