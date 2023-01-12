These are some crafty students

Twice a week up to 30 Whiteaker Middle School students head to a classroom before regular classes begin. Sixth, seventh and eighth grade boys and girls gather for the Craft Club at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays.

Craft Club is not a class, there are no credits offered. Teacher Sundey Turney and special program instruction assistant Shawna Dolph lead the club . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.