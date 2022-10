McNary volleyball capped off their stellar season with a win on the road against the West Salem Titans Tuesday.

The Celtics (19-5, 9-3) finished off the Titans (13-12, 3-8) in straight sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-20).

Tuesday’s win was the 13th straight set sweep for the Celtics this season. In all, they won 54 of 73 sets in . . .

