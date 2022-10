Husseman says he is running because he wants to serve his community.

“I don’t want to sit on the sidelines in an observational role,” said Husseman. “I’ve speculated what kind of positive changes can made in the world. This is a test for me. I can serve with people I grew up with . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.