Keizer residents will see a big wastewater rate hike over the next two years

Keizerites are about to be squeezed a little more, financially. The city’s Finance Officer Tim Wood reported to City Council during the Sept. 19 session that most Keizer residents would be facing a more than $20 annual hike in their wastewater management fees in 2023 and 2024.

Wood said an annual increase is nothing new, but due to high inflation and residual economic damage from . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.