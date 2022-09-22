Cummings Elementary playground beautification project, Sept. 24.

The West Keizer Neighborhood Association is joining forces with the teachers and parents at Cummings Elementary School to sponsor a beautification project for the school’s playground.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - noon. Work will include spreading bark chips, weeding the playground and surrounding area, power washing the equipment, and general cleanup.
All are welcome. Organizers ask . . .
You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.
Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.