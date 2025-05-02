Keizer Chick-fil-A awards scholarships to 16 employees

Sixteen employees of Keizer’s Chick-fil-A restaurant recently were awarded scholarships of up to $2,500 by the corporation.

Clint Peebles, the owner and operator of the Keizer outlet, nominated the employees for the annual program, recording those “who possess strong leadership skills, demonstrate a commitment to academic achievement and a desire to make a positive impact on their communities.”

Receiving $2,500 awards were Reuben Baltzar, Lucille Burroughs, Jennifer Cruz Palafox, Valeria Cruz Palafox, Jennifer Franco, David Jones, Megan Kenyan, Donald Lassahn, Joseph Oglesby, Jocelyn Santillan Moran, Ava Sellers and Luke Stucker.

Receiving $1,000 were Aliyah Case, Madison Forest, Tyler Kirkland and Levi Sheard.

The restaurant opened in Keizer at 5655 Ulali Dr. N.E. in August 2022.

Peebles grew up in the Willamette Valley, graduated from Oregon State University in 2014 and help staff positions with Chick-fil-A before becoming a franchise owner.

