Deadline looms for participating in KeizerFEST Teen Talent Show

The deadline is Monday, May 12, for young performers to apply to be part of the 2025 KeizerFEST Teen Talent Show.

The competition is open to students from sixth grade to high school senior in the Salem-Keizer area. A recorded audition is required.

The event is conducted by Valor Mentoring and details on how to enter are on its website at valormentoring.com/teentalent. Potential performers can also call or text 503-383-9826 with questions. A recorded audition is required.

Singers, soloists and bands are among the type of performers sought for the program. The show will be held Sunday, May 18, at Keizer Rapids Park.

Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories with the talent show winner taking home $700.