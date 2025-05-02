Cross makes final pick for revamped diversity panel

The last remaining veteran volunteer on the city Community Diversity Engagement Committee was removed recently by Keizer City Councilor Soraida Cross.

Cross announced at the April 21 meeting of the Keizer City Council that she was replacing Carrie Brown, thanking her for her service.

She appointed Elaine Wilson to the position.

Wilson addressed the council, describing her move to Keizer 16 years ago and that she is a single mom.

She also serves on the city Budget Committee. In applying for that position two years ago, Wilson listed that she graduated from high school and college in Brazil, earning an associate’s degree in human resources.

“For about two decades I’ve worked mostly with administration and accounting. I’m also a notary and fluently bilingual in English and Portuguese,” she said in her application.

“As someone who plans to still live in Keizer, I would like to participate and engage with the city and communities about what’s going on and what’s being planned,” she wrote.

Cross’s appointment completed a sweep of members off the diversity committee. The committee has been a source of controversy for the council, which faced sharp public criticism from members earlier this year.

Cross didn’t respond to questions about why she replaced Brown or how she recruited Wilson.

Other committee members now include Jane Titchenal, who was appointed late last year, was removed by Councilor Dan Kohler and immediately re-appointed by Mayor Cathy Clark. Others appointed earlier in April were Guillermo Rodriguez, Sarah Ngo, Stephanie Cross and Fausto Ramos.

