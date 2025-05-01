Keizer Police Department calls

A Keizer police officer checking a list of stolen vehicles determined a pickup truck traveling in Keizer had been stolen, resulting in the arrest of two people on Monday, April 21.

The truck had been stolen from a U-Haul outlet in Salem.

After the truck pulled into the Keizer Safeway at 4490 River Rd. N., police arrested Raymond Harvy Deaver III, 38, a transient, for possession of a stolen vehicle. They arrested Amanda Sharee Deaver, 40, also a transient, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 22, police attempted to stop a driver in a vehicle with expired license plates in the 4300 block of River Road.

“The vehicle failed to yield and led police on a chase onto Cherry Avenue where the officer terminated the pursuit due to the risk to other motorists,” according to Lt. Trevor Wenning of the Keizer Police Department.

An undercover officer found the vehicle, following it out of Keizer and to a home on Niles Avenue, east of Interstate 5.

“Officers arrived in the area and the driver fled on foot where he was apprehended about two minutes later in the neighborhood,” Wenning said.

Jose Saldana Figueroa, 36, of Salem was arrested for attempting to elude in a vehicle and fleeing on foot and giving false information to police.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

3:07 a.m. – Reckless driving on River Rd N & Wheatland Rd N

3:07 a.m. – impound/tow auto on River Rd N & Wheatland Rd N

3:07 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. on River Rd N & Wheatland Rd N

10:26 a.m. – Theft II – of bicycle in the 500 Block of Greenwood Dr NE

8:50 p.m. – Assist rendered – law in the 300 Block of Division St NE

MONDAY, APRIL 21

3:17 a.m. – Domestic Disturbance – Non Criminal in the 5300 Block of River Rd N

6:48 a.m. – Susp – Activity in the 1800 Block of Alder Dr NE

1:04 p.m. – Restraining Order Violation (Specify Offenses) in the 800 Block of Chemawa Rd N

7:46 p.m. – UUMV – Recovered for Other Agency in the 4900 Block of River Rd N

7:46 p.m. – Possession of Stolen Vehicle in the 4900 Block of River Rd N

8:20 p.m. – Theft II – Shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

4:01 a.m. – Unlawful controlled subst – prohibited acts. in the 5300 Block of River Rd N

4:01 a.m. – False info to police officer – citation/warrant in the 5300 Block of River Rd N

4:01 a.m. – Drugs – unlawful poss methamphetamine in the 5300 Block of River Rd N

4:01 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. in the 5300 Block of River Rd N

1:20 a.m. – Burglary II – business in the 4100 Block of River Rd N

6:59 a.m. – Burglary I – residence in the 4900 Block of 5th Pl NE

8:40 a.m. – Drugs – non-criminal violation in the 900 Block of Chemawa Road Northeast

3:28 p.m. – Giving false information to police officer (traffic) on Cherry Ave NE & Manbrin Dr NE

3:28 p.m. – Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer -misd on Cherry Ave NE & Manbrin Dr NE

3:28 p.m. – Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer -fel. on Cherry Ave NE & Manbrin Dr NE

7:08 p.m. – Theft II – from building in the 4400 Block of River Rd N

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

12:44 a.m. – Assist rendered – gov in the 400 Block of Cummings Ln N

12:44 a.m. – Criminal trespass I in the 400 Block of Cummings Ln N

2:10 a.m. – Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer -fel. on Newberg Dr N & Chemawa Rd N

2:10 a.m. – Felon in possession of weapon on Newberg Dr N & Chemawa Rd N

2:10 a.m. – AOA – warrant served on Newberg Dr N & Chemawa Rd N

8:18 a.m. – Property – found in the 1900 Block of Chemawa Rd N

8:30 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 5000 Block of River Rd N

THURSDAY, APRIL 24

4:17 p.m. – Assault IV – simple (misd.) in the 7400 Block of Parkplace Dr NE

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

2:10 p.m. – Restraining order violation (specify offenses) in the 1000 block of Fir Cone Ln NE

12:31 p.m. – Crim mistreatment I – simple assault in the 5500 Block of St Croix Wy NE

2:25 p.m. – Incident issued in error on Cherry Ave NE & Clearview Ave NE

6:31 p.m. – Domestic disturbance – non criminal in the 800 Block of Weeks Dr NE

6:41 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

6:41 p.m. – Criminal trespass I in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

7:59 p.m. – Theft II – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

10:00 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 5100 Block of Wittenberg Ln NE

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

4:52 p.m. – Sexual abuse III on Stonefield Pl N

4:52 p.m. – Private indecency on Stonefield Pl N

4:52 p.m. – Harassment – physical on Stonefield Pl N

6:50 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

6:50 p.m. – Criminal trespass I in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

8:00 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6200 Block of Ulali Dr NE

8:00 p.m. – Criminal trespass I in the 6200 Block of Ulali Dr NE

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

2:42 p.m. – Assist rendered – public/civil in the 7500 Block of Kayla Shae St NE

8:24 p.m. – Unlawful use/carry weapon – dis. Conduct in the 1000 Block of Apple Blossom Ave N

8:24 p.m. – Menacing – use/display weapons in the 1000 Block of Apple Blossom Ave N

8:24 p.m. – Disorderly conduct 2nd deg in the 1000 Block of Apple Blossom Ave N

11:00 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – vandalism in the 7000 Block of Rose Park Ln NE

11:32 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 4000 Block of Manbrin Dr N

NOTE: Information is provided by the Keizer Police Department. The agency has removed specific addresses.

