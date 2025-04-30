Coming Up: Keizer event finds kindness in painted rocks

At Keizer Art Association’s First Tuesday Meet-Up, Brigitte Miller will update folks on the Kindness Rocks Project, a source of those surprising painted rocks nestled here and there in the outdoors.

The gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, and it is free. Everyone’s invited to enjoy refreshments, conversation and a show and tell from local artists.

Miller is an artist and art teacher. Kindness Rocks is a movement promoting painted rock art to provide a touch of beauty and inspiration in the world.

And mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Wednesday, April 30

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

• Children’s Day activities, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, May 1

• Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

• Community Diversity Engagement Committee meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Friday, May 2

• Keizer Network of Women 2025 Percey Auction, 5:30 p.m., Keizer Event Center.

Monday, May 5

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

Send event information to: [email protected].