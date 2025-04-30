Families celebrate nature, Earth Day at Spongs Landing

More than 100 people showed up at Spongs Landing Park on Saturday, April 26, to celebrate Earth Day.

The annual event, put on by Marion County Environmental Services, included games, free ice cream, and educational activities.

“This Earth Day event is part of community outreach – trying to get resources and information out to the public about all kinds of great things.” said Kevin Thompson, the park supervisor.

The event was from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Spongs Landing, located north of Keizer along the Willamette River, was the venue for various activities for kids and families. For small children, there were inflatable slides and castles.

Environmental services booths – like the Oregon Department of Forestry – occupied another portion of the 61-acre park. People roamed booth to booth, learning more about environmental resources and local conservation efforts.

Marion County Public Works also brought a 600-gallon hydro seeder, used to plant grass and other foliage over large areas.

“We also use it for erosion control on hillsides. Usually it’s filled with a grass seed mix,” said Anthony Pratt, a public works official. The hydro seeder was filled with water and Pratt invited participants to try out the high-powered nozzle. Their goal was to knock over three trash cans with the jet spray.

This was Pratt’s second year participating in the event.

“I just like seeing the joy it brings…seeing people come out and enjoy nature. And it’s always nice to see the kids have a good time,” he said.

Carey-Lynn Patterson, who volunteers for the environmental services, was helping children into a garbage truck cab to see the controls and pose for a photo. She also relishes the joy that the event brings to children and families.

“The kids get a chance to play games, eat ice cream, get in trucks…and learn,” she said.

Among other popular attractions was the baby goat pen and ice cream truck – provided by caterer On Any Sundae.

Spongs Landing, founded by Alexander Spong in the early 1900s, proves ideal for the Earth Day celebration.

“It’s large, has open grassy areas, ample parking,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, the event makes people aware of Marion County parks. Many people don’t realize that Spongs Landing is a county park, he said, so the Earth Day serves as an introduction.

From a personal perspective, Thompson loves “that it’s a family event. Kids and adults get to come out and interact with our table partners and learn something that they didn’t know before.”

A visitor gets to try the jet on a hydro seeder at the Earth Day event at Spongs Landing Park on Saturday, April 26. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

A youngster enjoys the slide at the Earth Day event at Spongs Landing Park on Saturday, April 26. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Gus Menne gets an ice cream cone from On Any Sundae at the Earth Day event at Spongs Landing Park on Saturday, April 26. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Anthony Pratt, a public works employee, helps a youngster aim the jet on a hydro seeder at the Earth Day event at Spongs Landing Park on Saturday, April 26. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

News tip? Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected]

