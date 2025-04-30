SPORTS ROUNDUP: McNary softball team wins 2 league games

Here’s a look at how the McNary teams did last week.

SOFTBALL

League record: 3-1; overall 12-4

Coach Briana Brewer reported that last week Josalyn Netzel was 10-for-11 with a double, a home run and 5 RBIs. Natalie Macik was 9-for-11 with 3 doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs. Ashlyn Wittnebel had 18 strikeouts in pitching 10 innings.

The scores:

April 21 – McNary 12, Beaverton 1

April 23 – McNary 25, South Salem 0

April 25 – McNary 11, Sprague 0

BASEBALL

League record 0-3; overall 3-14

April 22 – Westview 11, McNary 1

April 25 – South Eugene 12, McNary 11

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

League/overall record: 0-8

April 22 – South Salem 3, McNary 0

April 24 – Santiam Christian/South Albany 3, McNary 0

GIRLS TENNIS

April 24 – Sprague 8, McNary 0

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

The Celts lost to Barlow 26-14 on Thursday, April 24.

Coach Matt Nimmo reported that Ayryn Downing caught two touchdown passes from Olivia Montemayor, and Gabi Flores had an interception.

Fernando Maciel of McNary competes in the 400-meter relay against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. The Celts won the event. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Arailous Monk competes in the 400-meter relay against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Mason Bowlby of McNary competes in the 400-meter relay against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Ravi Moreno of McNary vaults during competition against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. He took second. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Kylie Saddler and Katelynn Comer of McNary clear the hurdles during competition against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Alisi Utaatu of McNary lets loose of the discus during competition against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Ket Otan (center) competes in the 100-meter race against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Josh Christensen, an assistant track coach at McNary, encourages Garrett Clack during the 1500-meter run during competition against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Avery Bollman-Lechman of McNary competes in the 1500-meter run during competition against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Bella Lane of McNary lets loose of the shot during competition against Sprague on Wednesday, April 23. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

