SPORTS ROUNDUP: McNary softball team wins 2 league games

Here’s a look at how the McNary teams did last week.
SOFTBALL
League record: 3-1; overall 12-4
Coach Briana Brewer reported that last week Josalyn Netzel was 10-for-11 with a double, a home run and 5 RBIs. Natalie Macik was 9-for-11 with 3 doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs. Ashlyn Wittnebel had 18 strikeouts in pitching 10 innings.
The scores:
April 21 – McNary 12, Beaverton 1
April 23 – McNary 25, South Salem 0
April 25 – McNary 11, Sprague 0
BASEBALL
League record 0-3; overall 3-14
April 22 – Westview 11, McNary 1
April 25 – South Eugene 12, McNary 11
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
League/overall record: 0-8
April 22 – South Salem 3, McNary 0
April 24 – Santiam Christian/South Albany 3, McNary 0
GIRLS TENNIS
April 24 – Sprague 8, McNary 0
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
The Celts lost to Barlow 26-14 on Thursday, April 24.
Coach Matt Nimmo reported that Ayryn Downing caught two touchdown passes from Olivia Montemayor, and Gabi Flores had an interception.
