Colored pencil artists show talents in Keizer show

Colored pencil artists, both children and adults, are showing their works through April at the Keizer Art Association gallery.

The annual Colored Pencil Show kicked off with judging and an April 5 reception at the gallery.

Organizers said this year’s show differed a bit from previous exhibitions that were hosted by the Portland chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America. That group was not able to host this year, but the Keizer association carried on with its own show, thanks to a strong local community of pencil artists.

The result is a show they hope will educate about the art of colored pencil and also showcase work by talented locals.

“It’s a great show with a wide variety of techniques used to create fabulous artwork in either 100% colored pencil or predominantly colored pencil with the addition of one or more mediums,” said Karen Saleen, a Keizer Art board member.

The show included categories for children and adults. The award winners are:

• Youth Art: 2nd place, “Two Feathers” by Justus McCarthy, age 8.

• Youth Art: 1st place, “Free Spirit” by Hazel Saleen, age 10.

• Two-Dimensional Art: 3rd place, “Forever Young” by Sonia Haas.

• Two-Dimensional Art: 2nd place, “Tuscany in CMYK” by Lynda Sprague.

• Two-Dimensional Art: 1st Place, “Amur Leopard” by Pat Jackman.

• Judge’s Merit: “Trixie & Buffy” by Leslie Born.

• Best of Show: “Stanley Park Perch” by Pat Jackman.

Hazel Saleen, 10, took first place in the youth art contest at the Keizer Art Association gallery in April with an entry titled “Free Spirit.” (Contributed/Keizer Art Association)

Sonia Haas won third place in two-dimensional art with “Forever Young” in the Keizer Art Association’s 2025 Colored Pencil Show. (Contributed/Keizer Art Association)

“Two Feathers” by Justus McCarthy, 8, won second place in the youth division at the Keizer Art Association’s Colored Pencil Show in April 2025 Contributed/Keizer Art Association)

“Trixie and Buffy” claimed the Judge’s Merit Award for Leslie Born in the Keizer Art Association’s Colored Pencil Show in April 2025. (Contributed/Keizer Art Association)

Lynda Sprague’s “Tuscany” scene took second place in two-dimensional art in the Keizer Art Association’s Colored Pencil Show in April. (Contributed/Keizer Art Association)

Pat Jackman’s “Amur Leopard” won first place in two-dimensional art in the Keizer Art Association’s Colored Pencil Show in April 2025. (Contributed/Keizer Art Association)

