Keizer councilors oust diversity panel members

Nearly every member of the Community Diversity Engagement Committee was swept off the panel recently as several Keizer city councilors jettisoned those volunteers in favor of their hand-picked choices.

“It did appear that the CDEC was intentionally purged,” said Jane Titchenal, who briefly lost her own seat before Mayor Cathy Clark put her back on.

The councilors acted on Monday, April 7, using new city rules that gave each councilor the power appoint a representative to the committee. There was no application process typical of other city committees, and councilors appear to have not announced an opportunity to volunteer.

The sweep is the latest tumult to hit the committee, created by the council in 2017. Councilors have been debating its fate since President Donald Trump moved to excise diversity programs from the federal government.

One by one, councilors announced their appointments, with only one providing any background about the person being named.

Councilor Marlene Parsons installed Robin Barney, general manager of the Keizertimes, replacing Benita Picazo, who served on the committee since September 2022.

In a subsequent email, Parsons said she had months ago talked with Barney about serving on the committee.

“Bernita did a great job and prior to appointing I talked with her and I explained the situation and she was fine with my appointment,” Parsons said.

She provided no other explanation for the change.

Councilor Dan Kohler controlled the seat held by Titchenal, replacing her with Guillermo Rodriguez. Titchenal joined the committee last year and was its chair. She said he did not tell her he was replacing her.

Kohler didn’t address written questions from Keizertimes about why he made the change or the background of Rodriguez.

“I’m hoping the committee can bring community members together so we can live and function as one,” he wrote. “At this time, I have no additional comment.”

Councilor Shaney Starr used her appointment to replace Tammy Kunz, a long-time community volunteer, with Sarah Ngo.

Starr didn’t respond to written questions about why she made the change or the background of Ngo.

Councilor Kyle Juran used his appointment to replace Stephanie Cross with Larry Porter.

Juran didn’t respond to written questions about why he made the change or the background of Porter.

Councilor Lore Christopher appointed Fausto Ramos, general manager of The Rec, to a vacant seat on the committee. She read a biographical sketch of him as she announced his appointment.

Councilor Soraida Cross was absent but the volunteer holding the seat she controls expected to be replaced. Cross didn’t respond to emails seeking her comment.

She controls the seat now held by Carrie Brown.

“I have not had any recent conversations with Soraida,” Brown said in an email. “She told me a couple of times that she would keep on nominating me until I decided not to serve.”

But Brown told the other councilors the night of the meeting that “I am very disappointed” that most of the committee members were being replaced. She noted the committee had been developing work plans in recent months.

“All of that work, it’s going to go down the drain,” she said. “Replacing us is going to be detrimental.”

Clark said she was told that Parsons was the only councilor to make contact with the volunteer they were replacing.

“I am particularly dismayed at the disrespect shown outgoing members,” Clark said.

Titchenal, the lone surviving member of the committee, said, “It would have been appreciated to see more transparency regarding this decision from the council.”

