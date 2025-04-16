Developers plan vibrant hub on open land in heart of Keizer

Farmland in the heart of Keizer is now expected to sprout homes and new businesses in one of the largest commercial developments ever in the community.

Developers are finalizing plans for a project on 17 acres of land along River Road, just south of Northeast Manzanita Street and the entrance to McNary Estates.

“A long-awaited transformation is on the horizon,” according to a statement from Clutch Industries. The Salem company plans “a vibrant, mixed-use community hub.”

The concept recently presented to Keizer city officials “promises a blend of convenience charm and opportunity ­– but it’s just the beginning of what’s to come.”

Shane Witham, Keizer planning director, described the effort as “pretty big” and “significant” for the community.

“We haven’t had any bigger commercial development, outside of Keizer Station,” he said.

“We’re not here to bulldoze tradition. We’re here to build something that feels like home with a twist of excitement.” – Chris Anderson, Clutch Industries

Chris Blackburn, a company owner, said in an interview that the project on the west side of River Road will include a mix of housing, include multi-family units on the ridge overlooking wetlands along the property’s western boundary and likely town houses on another portion.

The east portion the project, bounded by River Road, Manzanita Street and Trail Avenue, will include more housing and a mix of retail and commercial enterprises.

Blackburn said developers are recruiting a small grocer for the center.

“This isn’t your average development,” the company statement said. “Picture this: coffee (Starbucks?), a cozy small grocery market, a new go-to restaurant, maybe a ZoomCare clinic – all steps away from a potential neighborhood food park venue.”

Blackburn said the retail area is intended to serve those who live in north Keizer.

“We’re excited about creating a little community neighborhood,” he said.

One of the project leaders is Chris Anderson, chief operating officer for Clutch Industries.

“I live in Keizer and know what this community values,” he said. “We’re not here to bulldoze tradition. We’re here to build something that feels like home with a twist of excitement.”

The developers recently closed on the property deal, handled by AJ Nash of Tradition Real Estate Partners. That comes after the developers worked for two years on plans.

City officials for years have planned for use of the farmland, putting in place special rules. Those require the sort of mixed use that Clutch Industries is contemplating.

“It’s been easy to work with the city of Keizer,” Blackburn said.

Company officials noted the planning requirements in their statement. They said they were “navigating” city requirements for at least three types of housing on the property.

The team is proposing “single-family homes, townhouses and, yes, apartments,” the statement said. “While the neighborhood has voiced concerns about apartments in the past, the development team is quick to point out that this diversity isn’t just their idea. It’s a directive from the city’s playbook.”

The project may lead to a significant change in one River Road intersection. The city’s transportation plan envisions moving one intersection south about 250 feet. That would mean a realignment of Manzanita and McNary Estates Drive.

Witham said that change isn’t mandated. He said the city at the time was anticipating further changes to the intersection of Wheatland and River Roads that could trigger changes to the McNary Estates intersection.

The developers say they aren’t likely to propose as drastic a change as the transportation plan envisions.

Clutch Industries has already made an imprint in Keizer.

The company moved into commercial construction in 2017 with a retirement complex in Sisters and then tackled its first apartment project – Pleasant View Apartments in Keizer, completed in 2019. More recently, the company last year completed its largest project, Verda Crossing Apartments on Northeast Verda Lane, on a ridge above Claggett Creek Park.

“The project reflects a deep understanding of urban growth trends and resident needs, emphasizing community-centric features like the clubhouse and diverse apartment configurations,” the company says on its website in describing Verda Crossing.

The new project faces a gauntlet of city proceedings, including public hearings before both the Keizer Planning Commission and the Keizer City Council.

First, however, Clutch Industries has to finish fine-tuning its master plan for formal submission to the city.

Blackburn and his team are eager to get to work on the site.

“We hope to be moving dirt next summer,” he said.

