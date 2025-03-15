Keizer in Brief: Milk for families, reading club starts, Percey coming up

******

Reading club underway

Kids can read to earn a free burger in a program underway at the Keizer Community Library.

The Cover to Cover Reading Club launched March 1 and continues to April 12 for children age 4-12. If they read five books or for 300 minutes, they will receive a gift card for an In-N-Out burger or cheeseburger.

B.J. Toewe of the library board said this is the third year In-N-Out has sponsored the club at the Keizer library.

The idea is to keep children interested in reading as spring nears, and to encourage them to read on their own for fun.

“This is a time when they may need a little incentive to read,” she said.

Children can register for free at the library and receive a log to record their reading.

Sponsors welcome for Percey Auction

Organizers are welcoming sponsors for the 2025 Percey Auction, a Keizer Network of Women event.

This year’s auction is set for Friday, May 2, at the Keizer Event Center, with Greased Lightning as the theme. The center will be transformed into a 1950s diner for the festivities, according to KNOW.

The event is a women-only dinner featuring an auction of high-end designer purses. The proceeds go to the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday gift basket program, which helps families in need in the community.

Individual tickets are available at $45 apiece, or attendees can reserve an eight-seat table or VIP table.

For information on sponsorships, contact Jill at the Keizer Chamber, [email protected] . To register for the event, visit keizerchamber.com.

