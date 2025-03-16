Keizer police investigate death at Keizer Station

A 33-year-old California man was found dead Sunday, March 16, in a Keizer business parking lot, according to Keizer police.

The man died by suicide, according to Lt. Trevor Wenning of the Keizer Police Department.

He said the man was in a vehicle that for two days had been in the parking lot of the In-N-Out Burger at Keizer Station, located at 6280 Keizer Station Blvd.

Police discovered the death when they responded Sunday morning at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Workers at In-N-Out Burger closed the parking lot and the restaurant until police finished their investigation. Police cleared the scene at 1:30 p.m.

“The Keizer Police Department wants to thank In-N-Out for their grace during the investigation,” Wenning said in a statement.

Keizertimes doesn’t disclose the names of victims in such circumstances.

NOTE: If you are experiencing a crisis, call Northwest Human Services Hotline at (503)581-5535 or (800) 560-5535. The National Suicide Prevention hotline is (800) 273-8255.