Want to give a baseball player a home? Learn how in Sunday event in Keizer

The Mavericks Independent Baseball League is seeking Keizer-Salem homes to provide temporary housing for players during the coming season, which starts May 7 at Volcanoes Stadium.

An orientation for prospective host families is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at the Keizer stadium.

Hosting players has been a tradition for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and their 30-plus players, but one that now poses a larger challenge.

The independent league, founded in 2021, was created after shifts in Major League Baseball ended its affiliation with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. The independent organization includes the Volcanoes and three other teams – the Portland Mavericks, Salem Senators and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer, with all games played at the Keizer stadium.

“While this move was very well received by fans, the need for host families immediately quadrupled,” said league co-founder Lisa Walker.

She noted that affordable housing is a challenge for aspiring players just starting out, who come from across the country and even the globe.

“Because of our amazing host families, players don’t have to undergo the stressful and financially burdensome process of finding housing. We ensure they have a safe place to live as soon as they arrive,” Walker added.

Angeddy Almanzar, current Salem Senators catcher, agreed.

“Host families allow us to play a game we love. Without host families, we wouldn’t be playing baseball,” he said. “The Mavericks league give us an opportunity to play baseball at a higher level. There are a lot of professional players that play in this league.”

As a thank you, hosts receive two season tickets for each player hosted, a free parking pass, access to streaming of games, a discount on Team Store items and early entrance to watch batting practice, Walker said.

Fans, churches and organizations are urged to consider hosting players. To learn more, contact Walker at 503-851-3111 or [email protected] or Jeff Hooper, the housing coordinator, at 541-301-0358 or [email protected].

