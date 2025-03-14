Keizer students can win prizes by outlining what they would do as mayor

The City of Keizer is conducting its annual “If I Were Mayor” contest, encouraging students of all ages to share creative city improvement ideas.

Submissions are due by Friday, March 21, and winners will be announced on Monday, April 7.

The contest “encourages people to learn more about our local government, and condition people to help lead their city,” said Mayor Cathy Clark, who is accepting the submission through her email address: [email protected]

Separated into three, age-group categories, the contest features students from elementary to high school.

Elementary students (grades 4-6) are to submit posters with drawings, telling a visual story to showcase their ideas. Middle school students (grades 7-8) are to write essays about their proposal. High school students (grades 9-12) are to create digital media presentations, such as speeches or short documentaries, detailing their ideas.

Winning students from each category become eligible for state competition. If they win a statewide award, the Oregon Mayors Association will honor them at a summer conference. Clark described her surprise at the depth of the presentations in earlier competitions, even at the elementary school age.

Last year, an elementary student proposed housing for Keizer homeless – as well as introducing a Krispy Kreme donut shop to the city.

Another student expressed concern for the homeless, and wanted to improve litter management to “clean up the city.”

