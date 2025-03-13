Coming Up: Booster auction, senior dance, classes in Keizer

The McNary Athletic Boosters will hold their 13th annual auction and dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center.

Tickets are available online and cost $45 for one, $80 for a couple, and $500 for a table sponsor. For a link to buy tickets, visit McNary Athletic Boosters on Facebook.

The nonprofit club raises money to support McNary sports programs.

Mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Saturday, March 15

• Dance at the Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E., 7-10 p.m., with music by Ray Mann & Friends. Cost: $7.

Monday, March 17

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall.

• Pine needle basket making, 9 a.m., Center 50+. Information: 503-588-7272.

Tuesday, March 18

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m. at The REC, hosted by Andrea Castaneda, Salem-Keizer Public Schools superintendent.

• Keizer Fire District board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire District board room, 661 Chemawa Road N.E.

Wednesday, March 19

• Preschool Story Time, Keizer Community Library, Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, March 20

• Bingo at Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

• City of Keizer Traffic Safety/Bikeways/Pedestrian Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall.

• Keizer Community Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Cultural Center.

Saturday, March 22

• Swing into Spring dance, 7-10 p.m., Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E., with DJ Chuck Dee spinning music of from the big band era to the ’90s. Cost: $7.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

Send event information to: [email protected].