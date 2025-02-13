UPDATED: Ice storm forecast to hit Keizer, could last until Friday, city closes offices

UPDATE 11 a.m. Thursday – Keizer city offices are closed, but essential services are operating; the West Keizer Neighborhood Association canceled its meeting scheduled for Thursday evening. In Salem, Willamette Valley Airport operations, the Salem Public Library and Center 50+ are closed.

UPDATE 7 a.m. Thursday – Marion County Circuit Court and state courts in Salem are closed.

UPDATE 6:15 a.m. Thursday – All Chemeketa Community College campuses are closed Thursday.

UPDATE 5:30 a.m. Thursday – All schools in Keizer and Salem-Keizer School District offices are closed Thursday.

Brace yourself, Keizer, for a stretch of nasty weather into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the central Willamette Valley.’

How bad it gets depends on temperatures and the track of a winter storm pushing ashore early Thursday morning.

“Almost all guidance points towards precipitation initially beginning as primarily snow, with mixed freezing rain, gradually transitioning over to primarily freezing rain by midday

Thursday,” according to the weather agency. “This would then be followed by a much more significant freezing rain threat, approaching somewhere closer to a quarter of an inch of

ice accumulations throughout Thursday. In both scenarios, both snow and freezing rain will create hazardous conditions, just a matter of how much of each.”

The temperature at the Salem Airport stood at 34 early Thursday – and that may be the high for the day. The temperature was forecast to dip to 31 Thursday night.

“Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages,” the weather service warned. “Expect continued hazardous conditions until Friday midday at least.”

To report a power outage:

Salem Electric: (503) 362-3601

PGE: 503-464-7777 or 800-544-1795

To check road conditions:

TripCheck

