Citizens take Keizer councilors to task for questioning city engagement committee

A move by three Keizer city councilors to pause the work of a community engagement committee prompted sharp public criticism in a recent meeting.

Two councilors said they were worried the volunteer committee’s work would run afoul of President Donald Trump’s directive to scrub diversity programs from federal agencies. The councilors, Kyle Juran and Dan Kohler, said Keizer might be risking federal funding.

But the full Keizer City Council on Monday, Feb. 3, took another course with the city Community Diversity Engagement Committee. The council voted unanimously instead to hold a joint meeting with the committee to consider its work and its future. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.

The action came after a parade of citizens addressed councilors ­– and after the council recognized Black History Month with presentations and a proclamation.

The council created the Community Diversity Engagement Committee in 2021, a year after it declared the city’s “Statement of Values – Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

The new committee was directed to advise councilors on community engagement.

“Keizer wants to let everyone know we are all included when we talk about the Keizer community and are important for our community to thrive holistically,” according to one purpose defined by the council. The committee also was directed “to create recommendations for action plan(s) for increasing community engagement and communication on progress in civic processes.” Juran said he had seen “a lot of talk” in the community about the committee – most of it on Facebook. “We’re asking to postpone this committee until we have a further, a better understanding of what DEI designation means for federal funding,” Juran said. “We do not want to jeopardize our ability to secure federal funding for transportation infrastructure and safety improvements.” JOINT SESSION Keizer City Council and Keizer Community Diversity Engagement Committee WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 WHERE: Keizer Civic Center Note: The meeting will not be broadcast.

Juran noted the nine-person committee also has two vacancies that should be filled before the committee meets again.

Later in the meeting, Kohler said he had attended more meetings of the engagement committee than most members of the committee, though he doesn’t stay until the end. He said he has been questioned in the community about the committee’s accomplishments.

“I really couldn’t put them down on paper,” Kohler said.

He said he’s also been asked the purpose of the committee.

“The purpose of the committee was to bring everyone together in the community,” Kohler said. “I don’t see that really happening in this committee right now.”

He then referred to Trump’s recent executive order that, according to a White House fact sheet, directed “terminating radical DEI preferencing in federal contracting and directing federal agencies to relentlessly combat private sector discrimination.”

Kohler said the Keizer committee has “turned into a DEI committee, which would be in violation of some of the executive orders that have recently happened and we could lose funding.”

Councilor Soraida Cross, also noting Trump’s order, said it would be “advisable to distance from that DEI committee” and that the city committee’s next meeting should be canceled.

City Manager Adam Brown, under questioning by Mayor Cathy Clark, said it was “too early” to know the impact of the federal action, adding, “I haven’t heard anything that we would directly be impacted by.”

VIDEO: Keizer City Council

Carrie Brown, a member of the Community Diversity Engagement Committee, opposed a pause.

“The committee is being disrespected with this proposal,” she told councilors.

She said if anyone had questions or concerns, they could have approached the committee, committee members or city councilors who serve on the committee.

“I don’t think that has ever happened,” she said.

Brown said she had been contacted by citizens who believe the council’s “real intention” is to get rid of the committee.

“People who have contacted me feel the council in its present makeup is not friendly to people of color and to people from marginalized communities,” Brown said.

Jane Titchenal, a Keizer parent appointed to the committee in December, noted to councilors

the earlier presentation on Black History Month. She referred to Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar, the youth councilor seated at the dais with other city staffers.

“I see a lot of white bodies in position of power up there,” she said. “DEI does not take anything away from you.”

She continued, “I see one young black woman sitting among all you guys. For you to have the audacity, the audacity to think that you can suspend this committee with this young woman sitting right here next to you is absurd. This is not the value of the voters that put you in these positions.”

Thais Rodick told councilors that she had lived in Keizer for 19 years and once chaired the engagement committee. She urged councilors to talk to committee members before “bullying ahead” with changes.

“My most serious concern with some of these actions is there is a deliberate intent of the city council to ultimately do away” with the committee, she said.

When her remarks were met with audience applause, Kohler observed, “We’re not supposed to have clapping in our meetings.”

Benita Picazo, vice chair of the engagement committee, said she was inspired by other speakers to step forward. She urged councilors to be mindful of all people in the community, including people of color.

“You are here to represent us. Allow us to be represented,” she said.

Picazo said councilors were questioning whether the committee was doing enough.

“I want to ask the council are you doing enough to engage the people of color and welcoming them to come into these sessions,” she said. “It’s not just a role for us. It’s a role for you as the leaders.”

She said people of color don’t attend city meetings because they don’t feel welcome.

“You make that welcome environment or you close the door for us,” Picazo said.

Kohler then raised concerns about the committee, suggesting that there been racial quotas.

The mayor questioned him on that.

“Has there been any quota type of recommendation?” Clark asked.

“I haven’t heard that from the committee, but I heard it from different members,” Kohler replied.

“My question was, has the committee made recommendations regarding quotas of any type?”

“I haven’t heard an official statement from the committee about a lot of things but that’s not one that I have heard,” he said.

Councilor Marlene Parsons proposed a joint meeting with the committee, and Councilor Lore Christopher suggested changing the purpose of a scheduled council meeting to make way for a joint session.

“I believe there is a sense of urgency,” Christopher said.

The engagement committee went ahead with its scheduled meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, to consider refined definitions.

Titchenal said by email that the revisions are intended to “assist in developing actionable recommendations for engaging the community in civic processes.”

She said the committee hopes “to create an environment where everyone feels a strong sense of belonging.”

Ramiro (RJ) Navarro urges Keizer city councilors on Monday, Feb. 3, to keep the city Community Diversity Engagement Committee. (Screenshot/City of Keizer video)

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark presents a proclamation on Monday, Feb. 3, declaring February to be Black History Month in Keizer. With her, from left, are Daysha Jenkins, Amari Young, Ron Berkeley and Johnny Lake. The Keizer City Council at the meeting considered the future of the city’s Community Diversity Engagement Committee. (Submitted photo)

