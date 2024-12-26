Council sets new start time for meetings

The Keizer City Council has announced that, beginning January 6, the start time for all regular city council meetings will change to 6 p.m., one hour earlier than the previous start time of 7 p.m. The change aims to accommodate more community members and improve public participation.

All meetings will continue to take place in the City Council Chambers, located at 930 Chemawa Road NE, and are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on city matters.

The city council holds regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month, where elected officials discuss key city matters.

The city council holds work sessions typically on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. If such date falls on a legal holiday, the meeting is held the following day.

For more information about the Keizer City Council or upcoming meetings, visit the City of Keizer’s official website at www.keizer.org.