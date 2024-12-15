COMMUNITY, EVENTS, Holidays

Hundreds attend Keizer Fire Santa breakfast

by on

More in COMMUNITY:

Kevin and Mayor Cathy Clark.
Plates waiting to be served.
Mayra Lopez and daughter Kamilia Cortez.
From left—Alyssa Carlin, Blake,age 7. Charles Carlin and Danny, age 2.
Visiting Santa, from left: Stephen Garrett, Miles, 4, Santa, Hank, 2, Jan Weeks and KC Garrett
From left—Bill and Jan Walker; Brad and Mary Lou Eggen.
From left—Katy Banales, Isla McKenna, 4 months, Jason Berninz, Lexy McKenna, Ian McKenna, Callum, 2 years old, Erin McClaugrey
Damien and his father Rozelio Cortez.
Chris Iverson Patterson and Chet Patterson.
From left —Maryann Olson, Jackson, age 6, Wesley, age 2, Mike Olson, Adler, age 5, Jeb, Pamela and Bianca, age 2.
Gary (left) Young and son, Tony Young.
From left:Joel Chantland, Arthur Chantland, age 3 1/2, Jakki Chantland, Sauni Arthur, Nana Arthur and Michael Arthur
Families gather for breakfast at the Keizer Fire hall.