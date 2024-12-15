COMMUNITY, EVENTS, Holidays Hundreds attend Keizer Fire Santa breakfast by [email protected] on December 15, 2024 [email protected] Author More in COMMUNITY: Gifts wrapped for families in need December 13, 2024 Sam is the man leading the way December 12, 2024 Holiday Lights parade to sparkle on Saturday December 12, 2024 Kevin and Mayor Cathy Clark. Plates waiting to be served. Mayra Lopez and daughter Kamilia Cortez. From left—Alyssa Carlin, Blake,age 7. Charles Carlin and Danny, age 2. Visiting Santa, from left: Stephen Garrett, Miles, 4, Santa, Hank, 2, Jan Weeks and KC Garrett From left—Bill and Jan Walker; Brad and Mary Lou Eggen. From left—Katy Banales, Isla McKenna, 4 months, Jason Berninz, Lexy McKenna, Ian McKenna, Callum, 2 years old, Erin McClaugrey Damien and his father Rozelio Cortez. Chris Iverson Patterson and Chet Patterson. From left —Maryann Olson, Jackson, age 6, Wesley, age 2, Mike Olson, Adler, age 5, Jeb, Pamela and Bianca, age 2. Gary (left) Young and son, Tony Young. From left:Joel Chantland, Arthur Chantland, age 3 1/2, Jakki Chantland, Sauni Arthur, Nana Arthur and Michael Arthur Families gather for breakfast at the Keizer Fire hall.