Gifts wrapped for families in need

Hundreds of area families will have a merrier Christmas thanks to the efforts of the Keizer Network of Women’s (KNOW) Giving Basket Program.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, community volunteers joined members of KNOW to wrap toys, clothing, books and sports equipment.

The gifts and boxes of food will be delivered by an army of volunteers on Saturday morning, Dec. 14.

KNOW, an organization within the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, holds events throughout the year to raise funds for the Basket program.

The wrapping party was held in a large building on Broadway Street, across from the North Salem Fred Meyer store.

The scene at ‘Santa Central’ on Dec. 12. Photo by DEE MOORE for the Keizertimes.

Dozens of volunteers helped wrap gifts at ‘Santa Central’ on Dec. 12

Dozens of volunteers helped wrap gifts at ‘Santa Central’ on Dec. 12. Photo by DEE MOORE for the Keizertimes.

From left: Adelyn Moore, Elizabeth Moore, Heather Weddle, Avery Weddle, Elsie Moore, all from American Heritage Girls from Salem First Baptist Church. Photo by DEE MOORE for the Keizertimes.

Chuck Friesen of Keizer volunteered to wrap gifts for families in need. Photo by DEE MOORE for the Keizertimes.