Hundreds of area families will have a merrier Christmas thanks to the efforts of the Keizer Network of Women’s (KNOW) Giving Basket Program.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, community volunteers joined members of KNOW to wrap toys, clothing, books and sports equipment.
The gifts and boxes of food will be delivered by an army of volunteers on Saturday morning, Dec. 14.
KNOW, an organization within the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, holds events throughout the year to raise funds for the Basket program.
The wrapping party was held in a large building on Broadway Street, across from the North Salem Fred Meyer store.
Gifts wrapped for families in need
Hundreds of area families will have a merrier Christmas thanks to the efforts of the Keizer Network of Women’s (KNOW) Giving Basket Program.