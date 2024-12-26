Food bank is saved

The Keizer Community Food Bank is no longer threatened with closure.

The food bank signed a new contract with Marion Polk Food Share, (MPFS) which wanted the Keizer facility to change the way it distributed food from the pantry. MPFS wanted Keizer Community Food Bank to adopt the ‘choice’ method of distribution, which would slow down the process and, according to executive director James Johnson, would serve fewer clients.

Representatives from MPFS recently visited the Keizer facility on a distribution day and saw for themselves the efficiency of the process and the number of clients served.

Johnson signed the new contract but told the MPFS representatives that Keizer Community Food Bank would not adopt the new ‘choice’ distribution method.

Johnson said nothing will change at the food bank and will continue as usual.