OBITUARY: Patricia Loula (Clause) Hittner and Donald Eugene (Gene) Hittner

Patricia (July 29, 1930 – April 7, 2024) and Donald (February 7, 1930 – July 1, 2024) Hittner.





Patricia Loula (Clause) Hittner and Donald Eugene (Gene) Hittner approached the end of life as they had approached life together as a couple for over 75 years – together with each other with family as the most important thing in their life. Patty passed away quietly on April 7, after a short illness and her devoted husband followed her to Heaven on July 1.

Born July 29, 1930 to Marie Agnes (Loula) Clause and William Patrick Clause, Patty maintained fond memories of her childhood in Rawlins, Wyo. with her siblings Mary Ellen, Rita, and James. With her kind temperament and ready smile, Patty was loved by many and fiercely loyal to her family.

Born February 7, 1930 to Carl and Edna Hittner in Rawlins, Wyo., Gene lived in Sinclair, Wyo., and Laramie, Wyo. before spending his high school years in Rawlins. The Rawlins Outlaw basketball star and his cheerleader sweetheart had their first date at a high school dance at the Rawlins Moose Lodge in 1947 and were together from then on.

Married on December 26, 1950, the two shared three children and nearly 75 years of life together. Patty attended Loretta Heights College in Denver while Gene attended both Northwest Community College (Powell, Wyo.) and Colorado College (now Northern Colorado) in Greeley, Colo. on basketball scholarships while earning his teaching degree.

While Gene’s career was primarily as math teacher, coach, and school administrator, Patty spent the majority of her career in banking before finishing her working years with the State of Oregon. In 1979, the family moved to Keizer for Gene’s work in the Salem-Keizer school district where he served as district activities director, assistant principal at McNary High School, and Principal at both Parrish Middle School and McNary High School. Following retirement in the mid-1990s, they ventured north to Vancouver, Wash. There, Patty met some of her dearest friends—and went on countless neighborhood walks.

Patty and Gene never outgrew their love of the outdoors. For Patty it began with the camping of her youth to the adventurous cruises and leisurely strolls she enjoyed in retirement. In her later years, Patty found much joy and peace interacting with the animals on her daughter Patti’s property in Redmond, Ore. Gene was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending summer weekends stream fishing for trout in the Snowy Range outside of Rawlins. The family also enjoyed camping in Ryan Park each summer.

In their later years, they loved doing puzzles and watching Jeopardy together. Patty loved to knit and crochet, while Gene embraced his role as caretaker for the beautiful flowers and plants on their daughter Patti’s property in Redmond and also enjoyed watching sports on TV.

Patty was known for being poised and put together no matter the occasion (along with a seemingly bottomless purse her granddaughters swore was magical). A breast cancer survivor, she inspired others with her quiet dignity and positivity. She was always prepared and ready to serve others, and never missed a basketball game or recital. Her family will miss her steady, loving presence deeply.

Like Patty, Gene never missed a game, recital or school activity of any of their children and grandchildren. His organizational skills and quiet pragmatism served him well in his career. Many a student commented later in life, “Your Dad held me accountable and challenged me to be better,” or “He was always very fair and I knew he cared about me.” Gene affected so many young lives in his role as an educator.

Patty and Gene are survived by their daughters Chris (Don) Occhipinti and Patti (Rommel) Sundita; son Ron (Mikki) Hittner; granddaughters Tori (Jared) Van Cleave and Bailey Hittner; and great-granddaughter Ryan Van Cleave.

The family is holding a private service in July in Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Susan G. Komen or your local Humane Society in their honor.

