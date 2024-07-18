Turn in old meds, get rewarded with cookout 

The Keizer Elks Club is hosting a free cookout and medication turn-in for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

The event will be held at Elks Lodge at 4250 Cherry Ave N.E. Free ice cream, burgers, hot dogs and soda will be available.

Officers from the Keizer Police Department with K-9 Koda are scheduled to attend.

Linnsey McCallister, who holds titles of Miss Oregon and Miss Keizer, will be meeting people.

According to Alanna Johnson, chair of the local Elks drug awareness and prevention committee, the goal is to foster relationships within the community, host a medication turn-in and provide more addiction resources to the community.

Several items will be raffled, including an ax throwing set, a water sprinkler in the shape of a dragon, a BBQ accessory set and a car jump-start kit.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

