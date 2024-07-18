Rust O Rama returns to the Oregon Fairgrounds and Expo on Saturday, July 20, for its 15th year.

Organized by the Cherry City Bombers Car Club, the event will be held in the Picnic Grove on the fairgrounds.

The event will feature classic cars, live music, vendors and swap meets. Hours on Saturday, July 20, are

Attendees should expect to see American-made custom cars dating to 1963 and before, classic hot rods and rat rods.

Entrance is on Silverton Road NE at the Yellow gate.

The cost of parking is $5 per vehicle.

