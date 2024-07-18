Avamere Alzheimer’s fundraiser 

The Arbor at Avamere Court will host a fundraising event on Friday, July 26, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Salem walk in September.

This year’s fundraiser is a car wash at The Arbor at Avamere Court, located at 450 Claggett Ct. NE, behind Saint Edward Catholic Church. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs and a lemonade stand will be part of the day.

The Arbor and the Alzheimer’s Association will accept donations from the community for a cash wash, a hot dog and lemonade.

The Avamere family of companies participates in fundraisers for the Alzheimer’s Association every year.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.