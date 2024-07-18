Check out the Oregon Steamp up from July 27 to Aug. 4 at the Powerland Heritage Park. File photo

The largest collection of museums in the Pacific Northwest will be open during the 54th Great Oregon Steam Up at Powerland Heritage Park, on Brooklake Road, just north of Keizer.

The 2024 Great Oregon Steam Up will open for two weekends, beginning Saturday, July 27 and running until Sunday, Aug. 4.

Many know Powerland Heritage Park from its earlier name, Antique Powerland.

The premier attractions will ebe the many steam-operated tractors as well as a steam-powered sawmill and many machines, many over 100 years old.

Demonstrations will take place during the event including old farming methods, blacksmithing, logging and flour milling.

One of the most popular attractions is the miniature train offering trolley rides.

A Parade of Power will snake through the grounds each day at 1:30 p.m.

Powerland Heritage Park is home to 14 different museums including the model railroad museum.

For younger attendees, the youth passport hunt offers the chance to collect pins, pan for gold, a firefighting challenge course and a small tractor pull.

To intrigue all attendees, the Steam Up will feature demonstrations, antique tractors and machines. There will also be a large swap meet and flea market.

The second weekend of the Steam Up will be an appreciation of armed services members on both Saturday, Aug 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4.

Hours of the Steam Up are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. all four days. Admission is $17 for adults, $12 for students. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. Admission is also free for veterans in uniform or with military ID. Parking is $5.

For a full schedule visit antiquepowerland.com/steam-up.

