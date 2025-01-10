Obituary Idella Mae Rempel

Idellla Mae Rempel

Idella Mae Rempel, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, stepped into the presence of our Lord Jesus on December 19, 2024.

Idella spent the last 22 years of her life at Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community, where she enjoyed travelling, visits with friends and family, daily walks, bingo and two-handed pinochle.

Idella was born in Wenatchee WA, on September 23, 1927, to Ed and Mary Loudon. Her parents were Washington apple orchardists, first in the Lake Chelan area and then the Methow Valley.

Idella graduated from Twisp High School in 1945. Four years later she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Washington College, in Cheney WA. Prior to having children, she taught in Omak, Camas, Seattle and Quincy, WA.

In 1955 she married Carl L. Rempel, of Quincy WA, and together, they raised three children. Carl was a civil engineer, specializing in irrigation and hydroelectric dam construction, and managed personal and family farm acreage in the area.

In 1965 they moved to Keizer, where Carl continued his engineering work for the State of Oregon. Idella was involved in her children’s activities—Boy Scout/Campfire Girls and sports, as well as family camping, fishing and boating trips. In the community, she was actively involved at Calvary Baptist Church, the Salem Stitchery Club, Portland Schnauzer Club and the US-China Peoples Friendship Association. In her later years she loved travelling around the US and world with friends and family.

She is survived by sons David (Cheryl) of Keizer, Curtis (Catherine) of Williamsburg, VA and daughter Carol Rempel of Othello, WA, one brother Merle Loudon, sister-in-law Shirley Loudon, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Wallace and Jim, two grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

A memorial service for Idella will be held January 11, 2025, at 1 p.m., in the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community Chapel (Rev. Bret Truax, Calvary Baptist Church, officiating), and followed by refreshments.