Celtic basketball results in wins and loses

The McNary Celtic boys basketball team will face the Sprague Olympians at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan.10. The team stands at 8 wins and 2 loses so far this season.

In December, the boys defeated the McMinnville Grizzlies on Dec. 21, 51-48. On Monday, Jan. 7, they defeated the Beaverton Beavers by a score of 59-48.

The Lady Celts basketball team lost to the Newberg Lady Tigers by a score of 53-52. So far this season, the Lady Celts stand at 2 wins and 8 loses.

Cole Ricketts goes for a lay up against Beaverton on Jan. 7. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Aydn Dallum adds two points against Beaverton. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Cole Ricketts and Steven Adams pressing on defense against a Beaverton player. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Asia St. Johns against a Grats Pass player in December.. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Hailey Carbajal looks intense as she looks to pass the ball against Grants Pass. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes