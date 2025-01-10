The McNary Celtic boys basketball team will face the Sprague Olympians at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan.10. The team stands at 8 wins and 2 loses so far this season.
In December, the boys defeated the McMinnville Grizzlies on Dec. 21, 51-48. On Monday, Jan. 7, they defeated the Beaverton Beavers by a score of 59-48.
The Lady Celts basketball team lost to the Newberg Lady Tigers by a score of 53-52. So far this season, the Lady Celts stand at 2 wins and 8 loses.
Celtic basketball results in wins and loses
