McNary Youth Baseball seeks sponsors

McNary Youth Baseball is seeking sponsors for the 2025 season.

Keizer, a community with a rich youth sports history, has been generous in supporting and sponsoring its many programs for kids.

The leadership of McNary Youth Baseball is inviting individuals and businesses to partner with them to fund all aspects of the program, including equipment such as bats, balls, uniforms (including catcher’s gear), field rental fees and the cost of umpires.

The two primary sponsorship opportunities include:

• Team sponsor, $600, which includes business logo on their website and on the sleeve of one team;

• Individual scholarship, $100, with includes business logo on their website.

To donate, email fundraising coordinator, Hillery Williams at [email protected].