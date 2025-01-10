Celtic basketball players invited to reunion on Jan. 24

A reunion of McNary High School basketball players under coach Larry Gahr, between 1986 and 2002 will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at AJ’s Hideway at 5048 River Rd. N.

Festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. with a no-host social hour. This will be followed by attending a basketball game between the Celtics and cross-town rival, the South Salem Saxons, at 6:30 p.m. at McNary.

Following the game the Gahr-era players will return to AJ’s for additional social time

All are welcome.

For more information contact Coach Litchfield at 503-383-8025.